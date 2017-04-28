Guest list released for Unbridled Eve Gala - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Guest list released for Unbridled Eve Gala

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Former U of L basketball player Luke Hancock headlines the lineup for the 6th annual Unbridled Eve Gala.

These are the other celebrities and VIP's expected at the event:

  • Sharon Stone (actress and producer)
  • Selma Blair (film and television actress)
  • Mira Sorvino (Oscar-winning actress)
  • Paul Sorvino (actor, singer, writer)
  • Christopher Backus (actor)
  • Beau Bridges (three-time Emmy, two-time Golden Globe and one-time Grammy Award winning actor and director)
  • Victor Espinoza (2015 Triple Crown winner)
  • Jean Cruguet  (1977 Triple Crown winner)
  • Mario Gutierrez (Two-time Kentucky Derby winner, 2017 Derby Mount: Irap)
  •  Mike Smith (Hall of Fame jockey, 2017 Derby Mount: Girvin)
  • Julien Leparoux (Eclipse Award-winning jockey, 2017 Derby Mount: Classic Empire)
  • Bob Guiney (actor, singer, talk show host)
  • Bonnie-Jill Laughlin (sportscaster and scout for Los Angeles Lakers)
  • Robin Meade (Anchor, HLN Morning Express)
  • Warren Moon (Hall of Fame NFL Player)
  • Alex Reymundo (comedian and actor)
  • Nora Roberts (best-selling author)
  • J.D. Shelburne (Country Music Singer)
  • Bob Van Dillen (meteorologist, HLN Morning Express)
  • Jennifer Westhoven (reporter, HLN)
  • Bruce Wilder (photographer)
  • Justin Rose (professional golfer, Olympic gold medalist)
  • Mario Urrutia (former U of L football star and NFL player)
  • Teddy Abrams (musical director of the Louisville Orchestra)
  • Mark “OZ” Geist (Benghazi hero, co-author book, 13 Hours)
  • Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil Paramour star, Kentucky native)
  • Jennifer Fowler (winner, Amazing Race)

Musical guests include Taio Cruz and John Elefante, the former lead singer of Kansas.

The Unbridled Eve Gala benefits several charitable causes, including Blessings in a Backpack. A portion of proceeds will also go to 16 other non-profit organizations. The Unbridled Charitable Foundation, Inc. and Unbridled Eve were founded by Tonya York Dees and Tammy York Day.

It's Friday, May 5th at the Galt House.

