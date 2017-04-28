Indiana's attorney general is looking for the owners of millions - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana's attorney general is looking for the owners of millions in unclaimed property

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - From coins, to cash, to military medals. The Office of Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill hopes to return millions of dollars in unclaimed property to Hoosier residents.

Jeremy Brilliant, the communications director at the Office of the Indiana Attorney General says they are looking for the owners of $460 million in cash.

He says the state sometimes ends up with the cash after someone dies, leaving the money behind in a will, insurance policy, or paycheck.

Items left behind in safe deposit boxes also end up with the state. Some items they have include gold coins, silver bars and military medals.

More than $17 million in unclaimed property has already been returned in 2017.

To check and see if you or anyone in your family could be entitled to the unclaimed treasures, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.