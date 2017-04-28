JCPS school board schedules Sunday meeting on possible employee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS school board schedules Sunday meeting on possible employee 'appointment'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday for discussions "that might lead to the appointment of an individual employee." 

The meeting is to be held just weeks after Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Donna Hargens announced she will resign July 1. It will be held at the offices of law firm Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs on the 28th floor of the PNC Plaza, 500 W. Jefferson Street.

Board members have indicated they would like to name an interim superintendent as soon as possible. 

The board's meeting is open to the public, although a notice signed by Hargens and board chair Chris Brady said portions will be closed under a section of Kentucky law that allows personnel discussions to be held in private.

