Arrest made in Transylvania University machete attack on campus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested for a machete attack on the campus of Transylvania University.

Authorities say 19-year-old Mitchell Adkins was arrested following the attack in the Glenn Building. Adkins is thought to be a former student.

Lexington Police Sgt. Jervis Middleton says Adkins entered the building with a bag of "various edged weapons."

Student Tristan Reynolds said a man entered and said "the day of reckoning has come," then asked someone about their political affiliation. When the answer was Republican, the assailant said "you are safe."

Reynolds said people scattered and campus security arrived.

Two women were struck with the machete during the attack. One victim was taken to the hospital. The other victim was treated at the scene. Both women are expected to be okay.

Here is the latest on the @Transy assault incident that occurred Friday morning. Mitchell Adkins, 19, was arrested. pic.twitter.com/Zcu5VjrTLY — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) April 28, 2017

Transylvania University campus police were able to take Adkins into custody following a struggle. He was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds.

Police are working to find out what motivated the attack.

Classes were canceled at Transylvania University following Friday's attack.

