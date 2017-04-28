Police arrest suspect accused of pointing pellet gun at St. Matt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest suspect accused of pointing pellet gun at St. Matthews police

Erin Fitzgerald (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Erin Fitzgerald (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing felony charges after police say he fired a pellet gun through a window of a home in St. Matthews and pointed it in the direction of a police officer. 

It happened in the early morning hours of April 27 in the 3900 block of Stabler Avenue. That's where police say 39-year-old Erin Fitzgerald "used a mechanically actuated pellet gun, capable of inflicting serious physical injury or death" to shoot through a glass window at someone inside the home. 

One person ran from the residence and called St. Matthews Police. When officers arrived, witnesses said Fitzgerald was armed with a gun. 

According to the arrest report, when officers approached the rear of the residence, Fitzgerald exited and began pointing the pellet gun in the direction of the officer, who fired several shots at Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald was not injured, and was taken into custody. He is charged with two felony counts of wanton endangerment and is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $5,000 cash bond. 

The officer who fired his weapon is on paid leave. St. Matthews Police has asked the Louisville Metro Police Department's public integrity unit to conduct an investigation, which is standard protocol. 

