Eastern Kentucky tuition, housing cost to rise this fall

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - Tuition for Eastern Kentucky University is set to rise by 5 percent this fall, bringing in-state undergraduate tuition to $8,996 a year.

The EKU Board of Regents approved the hike Monday, along with a 10 percent increase in housing costs and 3.5 percent increase in dining plan costs.

EKU spokeswoman Kristi Middleton says the rate increase corresponds with the declining amount of state funding. Kentucky's two-year state budget cut university funding by 4.5 percent, while EKU's state pension contribution has risen by between $12 million to $13 million in the past two years.

The Council of Postsecondary Education set limits last month ranging from 3 to 5 percent on how much each public university could raise tuition.

