Authorities identify man shot and killed in Russell neighborhood

Authorities had been looking for 36-year-old Gregory McCrary.More >>
Authorities had been looking for 36-year-old Gregory McCrary.More >>
The arrest report says Michael Childress has a possible history of mental illness.More >>
The arrest report says Michael Childress has a possible history of mental illness.More >>
Authorities say Gary Brock was arrested after investigators looked inside a small rabbit cage at his home.More >>
Authorities say Gary Brock was arrested after investigators looked inside a small rabbit cage at his home.More >>
The victim was found Sunday morning on South 28th Street, near West Kentucky Street.More >>
The victim was found Sunday morning on South 28th Street, near West Kentucky Street.More >>
The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.More >>
The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.More >>
Stepfon Harris was killed in the early morning hours of July 30, 2016.More >>
Stepfon Harris was killed in the early morning hours of July 30, 2016.More >>
There have been no arrests in the case.More >>
There have been no arrests in the case.More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>
Police say he claims the box was hers, and she says it was his...More >>