Fire in St. Matthews leaves home heavily damaged - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fire in St. Matthews leaves home heavily damaged

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire Friday morning in St. Matthews forced a family from its home. 

The fire started on about 9:15 a.m. Massie Avenue, which is off Chenoweth Lane near Westport Road.  

An elderly man and his granddaughter were in the home, but they managed to get out safely. They watched from a neighbor's lawn, as firefighters took almost 30 minutes to extinguish the fire. 

Visible damage to the house includes a charred front door and broken window.  But St. Matthews Mayor Rick Tonini says "All the rooms in the first floor have fire heat and smoke damage, and the rest of the house was virtually unaffected."

Tonini says the home will need months of restoration. 

There is no word on an exact cause, but investigators say the fire started in the living room and appears accidental. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.