Indiana State Trooper seized cocaine, 10K in cash during traffic stop in Floyd County

Police seized $10,000 in cash along with cocaine during a traffic stop in Floyds Knobs, Ind. on April 27, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police seized cocaine and $10,000 in cash after a traffic stop on Interstate 64 in Floyd County Thursday evening.

According to a news release, a state trooper stopped a silver 2002 Chrysler PT Cruiser that was doing more than 100 miles an hour in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Mile Marker 121 on April 27.

Police say the driver, a juvenile from Owensboro, Kentucky did not have a license.

Three other people were in the car, including two more juveniles and 41-year-old Nazarine Ingram from Louisville.

During the traffic stop, a Georgetown Police Officer and his police K-9 assisted, doing a walk around of the car. That's when police say the K-9 alerted, indicating the presence of a controlled substance.

Police searched the car and found a small children’s backpack under the front passenger seat containing $10,000 in cash. Police say they also found a substance believed to be cocaine.

The driver, who is not being identified because she is a juvenile, was cited for reckless driving and operating without ever receiving a license. Ingram, who was a passenger in the front seat, was arrested and taken to the Floyd County Jail.

Ingram is charged with possession of cocaine/narcotic drug, maintaining a common nuisance and taking a child to a nuisance.

