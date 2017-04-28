Shively police release details, body cam footage after officer s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shively police release details, body cam footage after officer shoots armed man

William Bordeau (source: Shively Police Department) William Bordeau (source: Shively Police Department)
Shively Police Officer Chad Kolter Shively Police Officer Chad Kolter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police have released additional details and body cam footage after an officer shot an armed man Thursday evening. 

It happened around 6:30 on April 27 on Valley View Drive, near Crums Lane. That's where police were responding to a reported suicide call.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, Sgt. Josh Myers says Officer Chad Kolter shot William Bordeau twice. He was taken to University Hospital with a gunshot wound to an arm and a leg. Myers says he is in stable condition. 

On the video, Kolter can be heard telling Bordeau to drop his gun 10 times. Bordeau refuses, saying he has a note and telling the officer to find his wife. Then five shots ring out, and Kolter can be heard calling in the shooting. 

Shots fired! He aimed the gun at me and I've struck him!

Myers says Bordeau lived at the home and is the person who called 911. He was behind the home, in front of an unattached garage and holding a gun when Kolter shot him.

Normally, two officers would have been sent on the run, but because it was a busy day Myers says Kolter was the only officer on the scene at the time of the shooting. 

Bordeau's estranged wife, Kelley, contacted WDRB saying she left him about two months ago. 

"He was very abusive and he even threatened me that he was going to come out here and hurt me so I was just done. I didn't want to deal with it anymore and then this happened.

Kelley Bordeau says her husband wanted to die, but wanted officers to do it for him. "I think he wanted the officer to shoot him to kill."

Myers provided the media with the body cam footage, which he says will speak for itself. He declined to provide specific details about what Bordeau was doing with the gun just before he was shot because of a pending investigation being conducted by the LMPD public integrity unit. 

Once Bordeau is released in the hospital, he'll be charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. 

