Move on Capitol Hill averts government shutdown for one week

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- House members have easily voted to approve a short-term spending bill that would avoid a partial government shutdown at midnight Friday.

The measure gives negotiators until next Friday, May 5, to resolve final differences over a $1 trillion bill financing federal agencies through Sept. 30. That's the end of the current fiscal year.

While the vote was not over, the chamber was on track to overwhelmingly to approve the weeklong measure and send it to the Senate. Senators are expected to approve it and ship it to President Donald Trump for his signature in time for federal facilities to continue to operate.

Significantly, Congress did not vote Friday on a revised Republican health care bill that has stalled because it lacks needed votes. The White House was hoping the House would approve the bill by Saturday, Trump's 100th day in office.

Experts say the difficulties point to a weakness of Trump's administration, some Republicans privately say: Despite his self-proclaimed deal-making prowess, he had little exposure to the rituals and rhythms of Congress before to taking office, and his team is light on experienced legislative hands. The former lawmakers he has brought on board, such as Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, were not known for cutting deals during their time on Capitol Hill.

"I'm sure the president has a much better sense of the legislative process than he did a year ago or even 100 days ago, and every president does, no matter how well prepared they think they are for that job," said Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo.

"Congress generally works on the calendar not the clock, and when you say that April 28 is going to be the day, I think you have to assume not much gets done before April 28," Blunt added.

The remainder of the year will only bring more crucial deadlines. Once this year's federal spending is finally set, bills for the 2018 budget year must be passed. And the government's borrowing limit needs to be raised or the U.S. risks an unprecedented default this fall.

Under the Obama administration, divisions among Republicans were already causing problems. Over the objections of GOP leaders, a faction of conservatives tried to use must-pass spending bills to promote one pet cause or another, with little to show in the end. An unsuccessful push to "defund Obamacare" led to a 16-day partial shutdown in 2013, temporarily tanking the GOP's poll numbers.

Having an outsider Republican president in the White House has not eliminated those divisions, as has already become clear from the House's failure to advance a health care bill.

On the spending legislation the intraparty divisions emerged in a different form, as Trump himself, or at least some of his White House lieutenants, threw a last-minute wrench into negotiations by suddenly demanding money for construction of a border wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Up until then negotiations had been proceeding fairly smoothly, according to participants. With Democratic votes needed to pass the legislation, senior Republicans had no expectation of achieving the president's most contentious policy objectives in the spending bill, and instead planned to include border security money that would not be designated specifically for a wall.

Trump's sudden push for the wall money sent talks into a tailspin and Democrats into high dudgeon. And even after he backed off, apparently clearing the way for final work toward a deal, the episode left some fellow Republicans questioning whether their party, now in full control of Washington, will be able to perform any better under Trump than under Obama.

"This remains our challenge here in the House. We've had a very difficult time performing the very basic fundamental tasks of governing," said Rep. Charlie Dent, R-Pa. "I certainly hope those dynamics change."

Republicans accuse the Democrats of courting a shutdown for political gain.

"Our colleagues on the other side of the aisle feel that any kind of shutdown works in their favor, because Republicans always get blamed for it," said Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota. "So they're negotiating really hard, I mean we're really going the extra mile."

Democrats, on the other hand, say Republicans have only themselves to blame.

"I think the main reason they're really struggling to pass the FY17 appropriations is not because of vigorous opposition from Democrats, it's because of internal disagreements," said Democrat Chris Coons of Delaware. "The reality is a Republican president and a Republican-controlled Congress ought to be able to get the government funded and moving forward."

