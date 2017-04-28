Former WDRB anchor/reporter inducted into Kentucky Journalism Ha - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former WDRB anchor/reporter inducted into Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former WDRB anchor and business reporter Bill Francis is now a member of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame. 

"I had no idea that I would ever be considered for such a thing," Francis said. 

He was honored Friday during a ceremony in Lexington for his 42-year career including many years as a dedicated business reporter at WDRB Media. 

"I'm just grateful for this opportunity. It is beyond my wildest dreams," he said. 

The Louisville-native joined WDRB as weekend co-anchor on the original News at 10 in 1990, and was the first co-anchor of WDRB News at 4, helping launch the first newscast in that time slot in 2001.

He was known for keeping track of local businesses from the small start-ups to the city's biggest employers including Ford, General Electric and United Parcel. 

"After covering some of the tragedies and things like that, it was great to be on a business beat," he said. 

Francis retired in 2014 after 42 years of reporting. 

