Elizabethtown man faces arson charges for three suspicious fires

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Elizabethtown man is accused of starting three suspicious fires in the same area of town.

David Dudgeon was arrested Friday and charged with second degree arson. In a release, the Elizabethtown Police say the 43-year-old lived near the homes where the fires happened, and he allegedly confessed to using a cigarette lighter to start the fires.

The first was in the lawn of 309 ½ Central Avenue on March 26th. The fire burned out before it reached the house. The second fire at the same address destroyed the home on April 15th. No one was home at the time. On April 17th, an unoccupied house at 210 East Brown Street was destroyed by fire.

Dudgeon reportedly told police in a recorded interview that he started the fire on Central Avenue by lighting layers of siding on the building. And he told officers that he set the fire on East Brown Street by going into the open font door and lighting old clothing in a trash can.

Both homes were demolished this week for public safety.

Dudgeon has been charged with three counts of Arson 2nd degree and is being held at the Hardin County Detention Center.

