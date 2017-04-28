KDF postpones Great Balloon Glow to Saturday because of weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival says Friday night's Great Balloon Glow has been postponed.

Officials with the Festival say a forecast for high winds and storms put the event in jeopardy. And they wanted to ensure the safety of the public and balloon pilots. The event is being rescheduled for Saturday night at the same time and location, weather permitting.

The Daya concert at Kroger’s Fest-a-Ville on the Waterfront is still on for tonight, but will be delayed if severe weather moves through. Also, Derby Festival officials say the Ohio Valley Wrestling Run for the Ropes event will be moved to the Danny Davis Arena at 4400 Shepherdsville Road.

The Marathon and minimarathon is set to start on time Saturday morning, as any severe weather is expected to be clear of the area. Race organizers are already ahead of schedule with set-up based on the weather information they’ve been monitoring round the clock.

The U.S. Bank Great BalloonFest has five events total. Thursday morning's drive time race was canceled because of rain. But weather for Thursday evening's glimmer on the waterfront was perfect.

Friday morning's rush hour race had perfect conditions to allow 22 balloons to take off from Bowman Field. Light winds took the balloons north west into west Louisville.

The "Hare" balloon finally landed in Shawnee Park. Six pilots were able to toss their bag of Kentucky bluegrass seed near the target. The Zaxby's balloon piloted by Nick Donner is the front runner, after the race. Donner came within 19 feet 10 inches of the target. he is now ahead in points.

There is one overall winner chosen for BalloonFest following Saturday morning's scheduled Great Balloon Race, which started in 1973.

The Great Balloon Race is scheduled to go off at 7 a.m. Saturday from the Kentucky Expo Center. But KDF officials are monitoring the weather.

