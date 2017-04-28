Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation releases new phone app - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation releases new phone app

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Golfers can now schedule tee times at Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation courses any time of the day. 

It's through a new free mobile app called 'Louisville Metro Parks and Rec.'

The app also allows users to look up athletic league schedules, view information on renting a shelter or pavilion and locate the nearest park. 

"It's got GPS enabled as well so if you're in a park and you say you want something to eat or where's a restroom, where's the closest trail head, you can all locate that as well," Mayor Greg Fischer said.

The Louisville Metro Parks and Rec app is available on Apple and Android devices.

