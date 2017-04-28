Publication ranks six JCPS Schools among top public high schools in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six Jefferson County Public Schools District schools rank among the top public high schools in Kentucky and have earned national recognition in the 2017 U.S. News and World Reports high school rankings.

According to a news release, DuPont Manual High School is ranked the top public high school in the state, and earned a gold medal ranking from the publication.

DuPont Manual is followed by the J. Graham Brown School at No. 7; Louisville Male High School at No. 12; Atherton High School at No. 15; Waggener High School at No. 43; and Butler Traditional High School at No. 59.

Brown, Male and Atherton also earned silver medal recognition as high-performing schools based on college readiness, and Waggener and Butler earned bronze medal status as high-performing schools based on state exam performance.

"This is another example of the personalized deeper learning experience that JCPS provides to each student, and an affirmation of the positive impact that our strategic plan, Vision 2020, is having across the district," said Superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens.

