Metro Corrections inmate files suit against jail director Mark Bolton

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

"Flying Axes" is located on the edge of Nulu and Butchertown on Clay Street, next to the David Armstrong Extreme Park.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

A southern Indiana veteran was prescribed a Zoll Life Vest, an external defibrillator, to protect his life while battling a heart condition. But his health insurance company has denied coverage for the device.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

According to the Nelson County Jail, Crystal Maupin was arrested just before 4 p.m. Friday and charged with theft by unlawful taking.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB)-- An inmate at Louisville's Metro Corrections says he's so fed up with conditions behind bars, he's filing a lawsuit against the jail's director.

James Lang describes being an inmate at Metro Corrections as cruel and unusual punishment.

Friday, he took his frustrations to a Louisville judge.

"These are safety violations that are immediate, dangerous, and deliberately permitted," Lang told the courtroom.

He's in Metro Corrections after being transferred from an eastern Kentucky prison. Lang is answering to robbery charges in Louisville.

He says not only is the jail extremely overcrowded, but there have also been several occasions where he hasn't been fed, or given the medicine he needs.

Lang also claims there are days toilets inside the jail aren't working, forcing inmates to go to the bathroom elsewhere.

Metro Corrections Director, Mark Bolton didn't appear in court on Friday, but his assistant says most of Lang's claims simply are not true.

He admits overcrowding is an issue, but says neither Bolton nor his staff can control how many people come in and out of jail.

"Inmates don't always tell the truth. Nobody is being deprived of the necessities of life. Yeah, I understand it's not as comfortable as some people like it, but it's jail," said Assistant Director of Metro Corrections, Steve Durham.

This all comes on the heels of news that hundreds of FOP members are preparing to take a "no confidence" vote-- showing faith in Director Bolton may be dwindling.

The judge in the Lang vs. Bolton case says she's going to look at all the information shared in court to see if the suit will go any further in the court process.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.