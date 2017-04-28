Proposed budget includes $1.8 million to move LMPD to leased bui - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Proposed budget includes $1.8 million to move LMPD to leased building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer wants to move LMPD Headquarters into a building that would be leased, but some metro council members are concerned about the cost.

“I really wonder why you would consider leasing space for an agency that you know you’re gonna have well into the future,” Metro Councilman Kevin Kramer said.

Mayor Fischer included the $1.8 million in his budget proposal presentation on Thursday.

Councilman Kramer says the funding would cover the relocation costs, but not the lease of the building.

“I don’t understand how you can make the argument that a lease is less expensive in the long run,” Kramer said.

Mayor Fischer was not available for an interview Friday night. His spokesperson says the city is already leasing some buildings for other departments and that leasing would actually save taxpayer dollars and allow the city to act quickly.

Metro Councilman David James says LMPD Headquarters is in poor condition.

“The building has the old jail above it and so there’s a big problem with human waste coming down into the building, there’s a problem with mold, there’s a problem with the plumbing in the building,” James said.

City leaders discussed leasing the United Building near South 7th Street and West Chestnut Street in December of 2016, but the new budget proposal does not name a specific location.

“I want to hear more information about why we want to lease long-term for the police department,” James said. “What are the savings involved in that, if there are any, and what are the long-term costs?”

Metro Council has until July 1 to approve a budget for the city. 

