Proposed budget includes $1.8 million to move LMPD to leased building

Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.

MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 as a report of one person hit in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.

Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.

Police have not given any information about a suspect.

The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.

56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer wants to move LMPD Headquarters into a building that would be leased, but some metro council members are concerned about the cost.

“I really wonder why you would consider leasing space for an agency that you know you’re gonna have well into the future,” Metro Councilman Kevin Kramer said.

Mayor Fischer included the $1.8 million in his budget proposal presentation on Thursday.

Councilman Kramer says the funding would cover the relocation costs, but not the lease of the building.

“I don’t understand how you can make the argument that a lease is less expensive in the long run,” Kramer said.

Mayor Fischer was not available for an interview Friday night. His spokesperson says the city is already leasing some buildings for other departments and that leasing would actually save taxpayer dollars and allow the city to act quickly.

Metro Councilman David James says LMPD Headquarters is in poor condition.

“The building has the old jail above it and so there’s a big problem with human waste coming down into the building, there’s a problem with mold, there’s a problem with the plumbing in the building,” James said.

City leaders discussed leasing the United Building near South 7th Street and West Chestnut Street in December of 2016, but the new budget proposal does not name a specific location.

“I want to hear more information about why we want to lease long-term for the police department,” James said. “What are the savings involved in that, if there are any, and what are the long-term costs?”

Metro Council has until July 1 to approve a budget for the city.

