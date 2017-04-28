Proposed budget includes $1.8 million to move LMPD to leased building

The suspect was arrested at the Elizabethtown Police headquarters on Friday.More >>
56-year-old James Fieldon was arrested Saturday after LMPD officers went to his home on Zorn Avenue to serve a citation.More >>
The group Indivisible Kentucky says it paid for the billboard because members haven't been able to reach Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell.More >>
Police have not given any information about a suspect.More >>
It happened Saturday on Barricks Road, near Hutcherson Drive.More >>
Former University of Louisville and Butler High School standout Kyle McGrath pitched a perfect inning in his long-awaited Major League debut on Sunday.More >>
MetroSafe dispatchers tell WDRB the call came in at 7:06 as a report of one person hit in the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue.More >>
Frank Yeager, 33, of Bucks County, received 20 years in prison in 2013 after he attempted to persuade a female realtor to go into a model home with him.More >>
