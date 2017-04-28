Southern Indiana man faces kidnapping charges after robbery - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Southern Indiana man faces kidnapping charges after robbery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville man is accused of breaking into a home and tying up the residents while he robbed the home.

Police say 30-year-old Michael Brooks, Jr. and an unknown accomplice broke into the home last Thursday, and duct taped the residents' hands.

They also say the two stole the resident's credit cards and used them to buy an undisclosed amount of merchandise.

Officers arrested Brooks on Thursday in St. Matthews.

That's when they say they found a digital scale and several plastic baggies in the trunk of his car.

Brooks is facing multiple charges including kidnapping an adult, kidnapping a minor and fraudulent use of a credit card.

