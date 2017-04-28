LANE | U of L Baseball/Softball Both Rally for Home Wins

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Toledo got to Cardinal ace Brendan McKay for a pair of home runs and led the 2nd-ranked Cardinals 4-1 into the 7th before U of L rallied. Sophomore Outfielder Josh Stowers came to rescue with a pair of home runs, a solo shot in the 5th and a three-run shot in the 7th. Louisville then won it with a run in the 8th on a sacrifice fly from Drew Ellis, scoring Devin Hairston for a 5-4 win.

McKay (6-3) struck out 12 in 8 innings to get the win. Sam Bordner worked the 9th for his second save. U of L (36-6) and Toledo (14-28) meet in a game two of the three-game series Saturday at 1:00 pm.

The Softball Cardinals trailed 2-0 when they put together six hits in a three-run third to take the lead. Then after falling behind 5-3, they used five hits and an error to plate four runs in the 6th for a 7-5 victory.

Morgan Hensley went 3-for-4 and got the save in the circle and Maryssa Becker earned her career-best 20th win and drove in a pair of runs. Louisville (27-17, 10-7) and Virginia (21-30, 8-14) meet in game two of the regular-season ending three-game series Saturday at 1:00 pm.

