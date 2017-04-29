UPDATE | Pedestrian killed in crash on Preston Highway identifie - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Pedestrian killed in crash on Preston Highway identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MetroSafe says one person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Preston Highway and Canal Street early Saturday morning.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says 7th Division officers responded to a call about a crash involving two vehicles and a female pedestrian at 1 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation and witnesses at the scene, 49-year-old Tammy Spears was stopped in the left southbound lane of Preston Highway to yell at a vehicle that almost hit her.

According to police, a motorcyclist that was traveling south in the left lane of Preston Highway hit Spears, throwing her into the northbound lane where she was hit by a passenger vehicle, according to police.

Dispatchers at MetroSafe say Spears was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist and a passenger from the vehicle were taken to University Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say alcohol may have been a factor with the pedestrian.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the incident.

