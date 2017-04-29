UPDATE | Pedestrian killed in crash on Preston Highway identified

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.More >>
A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.More >>
He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.More >>
The reaction worldwide to the birth of Leo Murray Chaplow two weeks ago.More >>
Former LMPD officer McKenzie Mattingly was acquitted in the 2004 death of Michael Newby.More >>
The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.More >>
The police report states the suspect took the victim into a bedroom and hit her in the nose, causing a nosebleed.More >>
A battle is brewing over a home on Hausfeldt Lane in New Albany as neighbors say it’s an eye sore.More >>
