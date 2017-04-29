UPDATE: Start time for KDF Marathon/miniMarathon delayed until 9 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Start time for KDF Marathon/miniMarathon delayed until 9 a.m. due to inclement weather

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Derby Festival officials say the start time for Saturday's Marathon/miniMarathon has been delayed until 9 a.m. because of inclement weather.

The Great Balloon Race has also been canceled.

Officials say runners will be alerted if there are any further delays.

Participants are being advised to remain in their cars, parking garages and other sheltered areas until the start of the race.

Click here to see the full course for the marathon.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.