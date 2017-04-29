KDF Fitness Party fun for the whole family - WDRB 41 Louisville News

KDF Fitness Party fun for the whole family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of people are expected to dance the calories away at Kentucky's biggest fitness party.

The Kentucky Derby Festival event is open to the public. It's scheduled to happen Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Waterfront Park. 

Dozen of instructors from all over Kentuckiana will lead the group in dance styles including Zumba, hip-hop and country. 

The Fitness Party is open to the public and participants of all ages and fitness levels. Admission is free with a Derby pin. Street parking and some garages around the Great Lawn may be free. There is also paid parking available at Louisville's Slugger Field.

