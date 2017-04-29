WINNERS: 2017 KDF Marathon and miniMarathon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WINNERS: 2017 KDF Marathon and miniMarathon

Posted: Updated:
Anne Flower (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account) Anne Flower (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account)
Jose Pulido (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account) Jose Pulido (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account)
Aerelle Jones (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account) Aerelle Jones (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account)
John Murugu (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account) John Murugu (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account)
Biruktayit Degefa (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account) Biruktayit Degefa (Image Source: Kentucky Derby Festival Twitter account)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You might say it was a slow start to this year's KDF Marathon and miniMarathon.

The start of the race was delayed several times because of rainy weather. The race got underway Saturday morning around 9:15.

The winners' names were released on the official Twitter account for the Kentucky Derby Festival.

Stanley Boen came in first place in the men's Marathon competition with a time of 2:26:52.

Anne Flower finished first in the female's Marathon competition with a time of 2:50:30.

John Murugu came out on top in the male miniMarathon Division with a completion time of 1:03:06.

Biruktayit Degefa is the female miniMarathon first place winner. She finished the race with a time of 1:12:17.

Jose Pulido finished in first place in the male miniMarathon Wheelchair Division with a time of 50:55.

Aerelle Jones came in first place in the female miniMarathon Wheelchair Division with a time of 1:12:46. Jones also won in this division last year.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.