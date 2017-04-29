All areas reopen at The Parklands of Floyds Fork after flood clo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

All areas reopen at The Parklands of Floyds Fork after flood closures

(Photo courtesy of The Parklands of Floyds Fork) (Photo courtesy of The Parklands of Floyds Fork)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Park officials at The Parklands of Floyds Fork say all areas of the park have reopened after flooding had caused officials to close areas of the park Saturday evening, according to a release. 

Park staff spent Sunday morning cleaning the park, clearing mud and debris from closed areas. 

High water levels had caused the closure of all paddling accesses in the park on Saturday.  

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

