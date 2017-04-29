LACETT | Two Pletcher horses out of Kentucky Derby - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Two Pletcher horses out of Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Todd Pletcher had hoped to send five horses to the starting gate at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

It looks like he will now settle for three.

On Saturday, Pletcher announced two of his horses were dropping out of the race. Both Malagacy and Battalion Runner will not run next weekend.

The Daily Racing Form says Malagacy who won the Rebel Stakes will now train for the Preakness and Battalion Runner who was the runner up at the Wood Memorial will now prep for the Dwyer Stakes at Belmont Park on July 8th.

Pletcher will still have Always Dreaming, Tapwrit and Patch competing in this year’s Kentucky Derby.

