Cleanup begins after tornado touchdown in Goshen, Kentucky - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cleanup begins after tornado touchdown in Goshen, Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday an EF-1 tornado hit Goshen, Kentucky, when strong storms ripped through the area Friday night in Oldham County. 

The tornado touched down just before midnight, bringing with it 95 mile-per-hour winds, causing extensive damage. 

The National Weather Service says the tornado was on the ground for one mile, and was up to 250 yards wide. 

Residents in Goshen spent their Saturday cleaning up the mess. 

