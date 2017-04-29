Awards for the Arts kicks off opening night at Churchill Downs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Awards for the Arts kicks off opening night at Churchill Downs

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The best and brightest in the world of local arts were featured Saturday night at Churchill Downs.

The 2nd annual Awards for the Arts kicked off opening night at the Downs.

The event included races, art performances around the track, and a red carpet.

It was hosted by Fund for the Arts and the Jennifer Lawrence Foundation. 

The event focused on the importance of the arts in a time when art programs often get cut from school funding.

"I am passionate about that. That absolutely cannot happen, we are an arts community. We owe it to our children to provide it for that," Karen Lawrence said.

Some of those honored tonight included Louisville Story Program, actor Tim Daly, and Kentucky Shakespeare.

"The more we can share our humanity, the better we'll understand each other and the better world we'll have - that is sort of the more inner argument for why we need arts," Tim Daly said. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.