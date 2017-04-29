Great Balloon Glow lights up Kentucky Expo Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Great Balloon Glow lights up Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mother nature has been throwing a wrench into the mix when it comes to Kentucky Derby Festival events this weekend.

Saturday morning's Great Balloon Race was canceled due to weather, and Friday night's Balloon Glow had to be postponed due to storms.

But Saturday, mother nature cut us all a break.

The Great Balloon Glow began around 9 p.m. at The Kentucky Expo Center.

The glow usually attracts around 55,000 people every year.

