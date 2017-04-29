29th KDF Volleyball Classic returns this weekend - WDRB 41 Louisville News

29th KDF Volleyball Classic returns this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the region's largest outdoor volleyball tournaments returned Saturday for it's 29th year.

It's the annual Derby Festival Volleyball Classic.

Teams ranged from novice to experienced.

Most of the teams had six players each and ranged in age from 18 to 60.

The event happens rain or shine, which was a good thing this weekend. There is even a game called the Mudfest.

For many, it's a day they can't miss.

"[I] came down here to play a little volleyball with some friends of mine.  This is the place I come to every year annually -I live in Indy and this is the red letter day on my calendar," Terry Moberly said. 

The games will continue again Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

