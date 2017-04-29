Indiana flooding blocks roads, nearly cancels a high school prom

One person is dead after a fire at a home in Pleasure Ridge Park.

Reggie Bonnafon carries while Bobby Petrino watches on the first day of Louisville football practice. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

The crash happened near the 114 mile marker Monday morning.

ShotSpotter technology helped LMPD make a big bust Friday.rs used the new technology to pinpoint the location of gunfire.

ShotSpotter technology leads LMPD to house with guns, drugs and cash

The family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers had put up hundreds of signs across the area to spread awareness about her disappearance.

Woman accused of stealing signs supporting family of Crystal Rogers is allegedly dating KSP's only suspect

A Jefferson County Public School bus was involved in a fatal crash that killed a teenager near Westport Village Shopping Center.

JCPS bus involved in crash that killed a 16-year-old boy on Westport Road

He's only nine years old, but a Prospect boy with a rare disease has already endured more than most of us do in a lifetime.

A 2-year-old boy died at Norton Children's Hospital on Monday after being shot in the face.

Louisville man says 2-year-old son died after accidentally getting into his gun safe

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Heavy rains overnight on Friday caused major flooding in parts of southern Indiana.

The high waters nearly canceled the Crawford County High School prom after the Harrison County 4-H Fairgrounds flooded in Corydon.

“The creek out the back started to rise up a little bit and we thought okay we’re gonna be alright,” Principal Brandon Johnson said.

Indiana conservation officers brought in an airboat to save all the food and decorations.

Crews loaded all the party supplies into school buses and trucks.

“The last thing we want to do is cancel prom,” Johnson said. “They’re just ready to have a good time.”

The prom was delayed and moved to a nearby Boys and Girls Club.

Drivers were forced to take a major detour around State Road 237 north of I-64 because of floodwaters.

Cars became trapped Saturday morning near the Lucas Oil Golf Course in English.

The rain flooded much of the course and rose more than eight feet in some areas, according to Mark Giuffre, course superintendent.

“We’re currently closed due to the conditions. We’re gonna be looking at probably a good couple days until we can possibly reopen,” Giuffre said.

Jim Schreck, an Indiana conservation officer, is reminding everyone to never drive through flood waters and to be especially observant until everything clears.

“The unfortunate part is the creek is still rising here in Corydon and so the situation is not getting any better,” Schreck said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.