Indiana flooding blocks roads, nearly cancels a high school prom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana flooding blocks roads, nearly cancels a high school prom

CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Heavy rains overnight on Friday caused major flooding in parts of southern Indiana.

The high waters nearly canceled the Crawford County High School prom after the Harrison County 4-H Fairgrounds flooded in Corydon.  

“The creek out the back started to rise up a little bit and we thought okay we’re gonna be alright,” Principal Brandon Johnson said.

Indiana conservation officers brought in an airboat to save all the food and decorations.

Crews loaded all the party supplies into school buses and trucks.

“The last thing we want to do is cancel prom,” Johnson said. “They’re just ready to have a good time.”

The prom was delayed and moved to a nearby Boys and Girls Club.

Drivers were forced to take a major detour around State Road 237 north of I-64 because of floodwaters.

Cars became trapped Saturday morning near the Lucas Oil Golf Course in English.

The rain flooded much of the course and rose more than eight feet in some areas, according to Mark Giuffre, course superintendent.

“We’re currently closed due to the conditions. We’re gonna be looking at probably a good couple days until we can possibly reopen,” Giuffre said.

Jim Schreck, an Indiana conservation officer, is reminding everyone to never drive through flood waters and to be especially observant until everything clears.

“The unfortunate part is the creek is still rising here in Corydon and so the situation is not getting any better,” Schreck said.

