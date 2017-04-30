Coroner identifies man killed in Limerick neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the name of a man who died Saturday night after a shooting in the Limerick neighborhood.

Deputy Coroner Scott Russ has identified the victim as 42-year-old Lamont Pillows.

Pillows died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Authorities say it happened in the 1100 block of South 8th Street near West St. Catherine Street.

Dispatchers at MetroSafe tell WDRB a call about the shooting was received just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Pillows. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors say Pillows was getting read to throw a party for one of his favorite events.

"He was going to set it up for Derby for the people around here. He was a good to everybody around here. He was a good person," Phyllis Compton said.

On Sunday, flowers and balloons were placed at the spot where Pillows was murdered, just a few yards behind where he lived.

Officials say there's no word on if the shooting is connected to a party that happened across the street.

"At this point it's too early to decide what's a part of anything. The situation is very fluid and we are following on leads at this time," LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 574-LMPD (5673).

