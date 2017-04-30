Tour de Lou kicks off Sunday at Waterfront Park - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tour de Lou kicks off Sunday at Waterfront Park

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While runners took to the streets of Louisville on Saturday for KDF's Marathon and miniMarathon, bikers rode across Louisville roads on Sunday.

The 4th annual Tour de Lou pedaled off Sunday morning at 8:30 at Waterfront Park.

A total of 1,300 cyclists participated this year, in the various distances; 20, 35, or 62.1 miles, based on experience level. 

Cyclists traveled through several areas including the Highlands, Butchertown, and the Algonquin neighborhood.

Organizers say even though the event is still relatively new, it just keeps getting bigger.

"We've seen it grow, we've had more people from a lot of different states coming in. So this year we have 40 states represented, which is huge and I think we had a couple come in from Canada even," said Mike Sewell, Tour de Lou co-chair. 

Drivers were encouraged to be on the look out, because riders were traveling on an open course with no street closures during the event.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.