WDRB honored with five first-place awards from Kentucky AP - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB honored with five first-place awards from Kentucky AP

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB received five first-place awards from the Kentucky Associated Press during a ceremony held Saturday evening.

WDRB received first-place awards in the following categories:

  • Overall Excellence in Journalism
  • Best Political Coverage for WDRB's Election Night special
  • WDRB News at 11:30 anchor Rachel Collier was named Best Reporter
  • WDRB News at 4 anchor Elizabeth Woolsey was honored as best anchor
  • WDRB In the Morning anchor Sterling Riggs and photojournalist Doug Smith won first place for Best Special Series for their investigation of pollution in Beargrass Creek

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.