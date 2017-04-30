LMPD investigating after man stabbed at downtown Greyhound bus s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD investigating after man stabbed at downtown Greyhound bus station

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man was stabbed at the downtown Greyhound bus station Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard at the bus station. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says early investigation revealed two men got into an altercation that resulted in one being stabbed and transported to the hospital. 

Police say the victim is stable. 

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing by LMPD's 1st Division. 

We will provide updates as soon as more information has become available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

