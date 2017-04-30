Racing collection of trainer D. Wayne Lukas to be housed at Kent - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Racing collection of trainer D. Wayne Lukas to be housed at Kentucky Derby Museum

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The racing collection from the career of D. Wayne Lukas will be housed at the Kentucky Derby Museum, officials said in a release Sunday afternoon. 

Lukas made the announcement Sunday during Fan Fest Day at the museum. 

The collection includes four Derby trophies, four Oaks trophies, Breeder's Cup trophies, art, awards, photos and more from his training career. 

Officials say Lukas has conditioned more champions than any other trainer in the modern era and is the Breeders Cup all-time leading trainer in purse money won. 

He has won a record of 14 Triple Crown Races, four Derby races, six Preakness races and four Belmont races. 

Lukas was also inducted into the National Museum of Racing's Hall of Fame in 1999.

The collection is set to debut in the museum by the end of the summer.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.