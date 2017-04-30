Tattoo artists from around the country set up shop in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Tattoo artists from around the country set up shop in Louisville this weekend



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Whether it was their first or their 50th tattoo, lots of people in Louisville got inked this weekend. 

Around 300 artists from all over the country were in town for the Louisville Tattoo Arts Convention. 

The convention offered seminars, contests, entertainment, and people could even get tattooed right on site. 

Organizers say it's also a great place to connect with an artist you like for future tattoos. 

"[They can] see the techniques, see what really can be done with tattooing. The medium of tattooing has crossed in to the fine art range and there's just so much you can do with tattoos now. It's amazing," said event organizer Troy Timpel.

The convention also featured clothing vendors, artwork, piercings , live paintings, and side show entertainment.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

