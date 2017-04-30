Military children, families recognized at celebration event - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Military children, families recognized at celebration event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (DRUB) -- Military children and their families were celebrated Sunday in Jefferson town.

It was a day to recognize the military children and put together a special event for the families to get away from the stresses of everyday life. 

There were a handful of different activities for kids to choose from like a petting zoo, bouncy house, jugglers, face painting, and arts and crafts. 

Over 100 hundred kids showed up for the free event, which was hosted by American Legion Post 244 and Athena's Sisters. 

"Get these kids together, take their minds off of what's going on. Their parents may be deployed or may be getting ready to be deployed. It takes their minds off of it. When you hand a kid a balloon or paint their face, they just tend to forget all the bad things and just think about all the fun stuff," said Cindy Culvert, Kentucky National Guard youth programs coordinator. 

April is Military Children Appreciation month.

Organizers hope the event will grow every year. 

Copyright 2017 DRUB Media. All rights reserved. 

