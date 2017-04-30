JCPS school board holds meeting to discuss interim superintenden - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS school board holds meeting to discuss interim superintendent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Jefferson County Schools Board of Education says it is making progress on finding an interim superintendent.

A special called meeting of the Board of Education was called for Sunday afternoon for discussions "that might lead to the appointment of an individual employee." 

“Our schedules are really hectic and hard to coordinate with individual schedules and Sunday was the one time that everyone had available to meet,” said Chairman Chris Brady of the decision to hold the meeting on Sunday.

Following the meeting, Brady confirmed the meeting was “to make progress on finding who that interim [superintendent] will be.”

The meeting was called to order and then board members immediately went into executive session for more than four hours. However, no action was taken in the meeting.

“We're looking at being able to name an interim superintendent as soon as possible,” Brady said.

The meeting comes after current superintendent Dr. Donna Hargens announced she would resign on July 1.

“The board is discussing all those things and I'm not really at liberty to discuss those things and go into in depth in all of those,” Brady said when asked about what he would like to see in an interim superintendent and full-time superintendent.

The meeting was held at the law offices of Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs, which is is the school system’s outside general counsel.

“If we meet at Van Hoose there are number of people we have to get to open up the building,” Brady said. “We want to respect our staff’s weekends.”

Brady said he does expect another similar special called meeting of the board to be called for later this week. 

