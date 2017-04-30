Man dies after two-car crash in Jennings County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after two-car crash in Jennings County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after a two-car crash in southern Indiana on Sunday. 

Indiana State Police responded to the scene on U.S. 50 at State Route 750 just after 3 p.m., according to a release. 

Preliminary investigation shows a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 53-year-old Michael Furlong of Cynthiana, Kentucky, was driving westbound on US 50 at State Route 750.

Furlong entered State Route 750 and into the path of 18-year-old Caleb Fish of North Vernon, Indiana. 

Fish was driving westbound in a GMC when the two cars collided in the middle of the intersection. Police say both vehicles then left the north side of US 50 before stopping. 

Fish was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jennings County Coroner's Office. 

Furlong, and a female passenger, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment. 

The investigation is ongoing.

