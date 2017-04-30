Simpsonville Police need help finding suspect accused of stealin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Simpsonville Police need help finding suspect accused of stealing over $4,000 in merchandise

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for questioning in connection with a theft. 

Police say the woman stole over $4,000 in merchandise from the Kay Jewelers in Simpsonville on Saturday, April 29. 

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the woman told a sales associate she and her husband were tattoo artists in Bagdad, Kentucky. 

She is also wanted for questioning in connection with another theft of over $4,000 in merchandise at a Tennessee Kay Jewelers.

Police say the suspect had gauges and a short pink pixie haircut, with a scarf tucked in covering neck tattoos and long sleeves covering tattoos on her arms and hands.

If you recognize her or have any information, you're asked to contact Simpsonville Police. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.