Derby week fashion: Stylist shows the hot colors, trends and hats for the track

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby week is as much about fashion as it is about horses for some folks. It's all about making a statement with the right hat and a great look.

Fashion expert and stylist Jo Ross is spotlighting styles you'll see in the infield, in the stands at Churchill Downs or up on millionaire's row.

Trina Turk, Lilly Pullitzer, Vince Camuto, Camilyn Beth, Taylor, and Nicole Miller have done a brilliant job in the new cold shoulder looks, according to Ross. Ruffled trims, easy, breezy swing shapes and bell sleeves and skirts. Hot colors include coral, fuchsia, teal and turquoise, and all shades of blue, from palest to cobalt.

Fashion's favorite, nude and rose gold have been designed by Ivanka Trump and Vince Vamuto, Elyza J, as well as Camilyn Beth. These looks are often in lace, with ivory or pale pink over a skin toned solid to emphasize the look of a nude, see-through dress.

Weather is always a concern in Kentucky at Derby time. A few tips for the Track: plan two options for each day. Plan on if it's 80's and sunny, and one if it's rainy and cold.

Dress in layers is the best advice. If it's 80's and sunny, a sleeveless dress with shrug or light jacket is great, depending on the time of day you arrive. It can be chilly and windy in the morning and much warmer by midday. Sunglasses and a foundation with sunscreen are also the best protection from walking away from the track with a nasty sunburn,

If it's cold and rainy, a bright colorful raincoat over your dress, fun rain boots and a hat can offer cover. Remember that no umbrellas are allowed at the track.

Also, be prepared to take a handbag that is no larger than 12" in any height, width, or depth in accordance with track regulations. But is does need to hold all your essentials, which should include a pair of comfortable flats or sandals, and a foldable clear plastic rain poncho for any unexpected rain.

The men will also be sporting great, colorful looks in mint green, pink, lavender, rose, and a myriad of blues. Kick it up a notch with a pair of slacks in lavender, white, pink, or seersucker! Suit and sport coat Designers include Ralph Lauren, Vineyard Vines, Hart Schaffner and Marx, Hugo Boss, Daniel Hechter, and Tallia are good looks for spring.

Accessories for men can be just the thing to create a fresh and new look with items you already have in your wardrobe. Consider a bow tie, pocket square and maybe a lapel posey! Bright novelty print socks can also send even the most subtle outfit into a whole new level! Sporty, more casual designers include : Tallia, Beau Ties of Vermont, Tommy Bahama, Bugatchi, and Robert Graham.

There are hats, and there are HATS ! Gabriel Amar continues the reputation established by Frank Olive with the finest materials, unique shapes, with each hat being hand made by artisans in his studio. Design specifications continue to place the Frank Olive name in the forefront of the world's most sought after hats. They hey are lightweight and supple, and consequently comfortable to wear for hours. Often, materials used in many hats can be hard, and heavy, and are uncomfortable to wear for more than an hour or so.

Frank Olive hats are created to enhance You, and make your total outfit look it's best.

Be certain your hat fits properly, and goes down on the head, with about one inch above your eyebrow in front. If a hat is tight, it will give you a headache. Gabriel Amar is at Von Maur Wednesday, May 3rd and Thursday, May 4th to assist in your selection, and will size your hat, if necessary. He can make it a bit smaller or larger to fit precisely. And hats are best worn with a slight tilt to give it personality.

Star Looks for the Derby parties and Galas include the "nude or skin toned" trend with lace or tulle, usually white, ivory, or pale pink over pale tan. Many are embellished with lace, crystals, beads, or tulle.

Colorful prints have continued to look fresh and interesting--most often created with a solid bodice, and full print skirt that swirls when dancing.

Black dresses, created in both cocktail and long lengths, are always a mainstay at these events, as it is most slimming, looks "black tie" and can be trimmed with dressy passementerie braid, or glittered effectively with jewels, sequins, studs, and beads.

Don't forget to "Glam Up" your makeup with sparkle and false lashes. Up do's are the appropriate style for dressy evenings.

Kentucky Derby 2017 will again find attendees in colorful new shapes and silhouettes created by fashion's brightest design stars! These are all available at Von Maur, Oxmoor Center, 7900 Shelbyville Rd., 40222. Phone: 502-425-7100

Frank Olive Hats

by Gabriel Amar

The famed hat designer will be in Louisville Derby week on Wednesday, May 3 and Thursday, May 4, 2017.

He will be at the Von Maur at Oxmoor Center for one-on-one consultations for your Derby and Oaks hats and fascinators.

To see many of his hat styles CLICK HERE.

Blades Salon & Spa

132 Chenoweth Lane

Louisville, KY 40207-2651

502-893-0431

To find out more about the hair and makeup used on WDRB in the Morning, CLICK HERE.

About Jo Ross:

Jo Ross has spent the last 48 years in the fashion industry working as a stylist, personal shopper and expert.

She has accredited credentials for New York Fashion Week every 6 months and attends 40 to 50 shows during the week. Ross also attended Pret a Porter in Paris, France.

Her experience isn't limited to her extensive list of runway shows she's produced for profit and for charities in Louisville and for the Kentucky Derby. Ross has also worked internationally producing fashion shows in Arequipa and Lima Peru; Morelia, Mexico, and Prague, Czech Republic.

Ross has a reputation as a fashion expert and has reported on fashion for the Courier Journal, the Louisville Voice Tribune, Business Frist, Fox, ABC, NBC and CBA.

Ross also curated costume exhibits for the Museum of History & Science, the Kentucky Derby Museum, Churchill Downs' "The Mansion," and she for a formed 22,000 item Costume Collection for Museum of History and Science, now the Kentucky Science Center.

To contact Jo Ross, email jofashion@icloud or go to www.jorossfashion.com

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.