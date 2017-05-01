Henry Bain Sauce with filet is a Derby tradition for Juleps Catering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Henry Bain's legacy is a delicious sauce that turns up at Derby parties every spring. It's a combination of a lot of bottled ingredients turned into the perfect match for beef, chicken and more.

Executive chef James Moran of Juleps Catering at Sullivan University will be creating the cuisine for the Historic Homes Derby Breakfast. One of his dishes will be the traditional sliced beef tenderloin with Henry Bain sauce. This dish has been a Derby tradition for more than 150 years and was created by the head waiter in 1881 at the Pendennis Club.



The Historic Homes Derby Breakfast will benefit the Historic Homes Foundation, Inc., whose mission is to purchase, preserve and display historic sites and to advance education, culture and the arts in Kentucky. The breakfast will be held at Farmington Historic Plantation (3033 Bardstown Road) on Saturday, May 6, from 9 a.m. till noon and tickets are $150 per person. CLICK HERE for tickets.



Roasted Tenderloin with Henry Bain Sauce or Red Eye Gravy

Servings: 6 to 8

Ingredients

4 pounds filet mignon

Seasoning Rub

1 ounce olive oil

1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ancho chili powder (spicy chili powder can be substituted)

1 teaspoon whole mustard seeds

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground coriander

½ teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon celery salt

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1 tablespoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

In a small bowl, mix the oil, garlic and whole grain mustard together and then rub the mixture on the filet mignon.

In a separate bowl, mix all the dry seasonings together. Next season the filet mignon with the dry seasonings (spices and herbs) and marinate covered for at least 2 hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and place the filet in a pan or baking dish. Roast the filet to your desired temperature. For example, if looking for medium (140-145), pull the beef out at a temperature of 132 degrees Fahrenheit, or about 10 to 15 degrees lower than the desired end temperature.

Once the beef comes out of the oven, let it sit for about 8 to 10 minutes to rest and it will reach the desired internal temperature.



Meat Temperature Guide

Rare 120- 125

Medium rare 130-135

Medium 140-145

Medium well 150-155

Well done 160

"Henry Bain" Sauce

Yield: 1 pint

Ingredients

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Sambal (Asian chili paste)

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon distilled vinegar

½ cup ripe, fresh mango chunks

1 tablespoon orange marmalade

2 tablespoons ketchup

2 tablespoons chopped scallions

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, finely minced

1 teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon fresh minced garlic

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Red Eye Gravy

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 slices bacon, small dice

1/2 yellow onion, small dice

1 carrot, small dice

4 cloves garlic, diced

1 quart beef stock

½ cup coffee

2 ounces heavy whipping cream

4 ounces red wine

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon ancho chile powder (spicy chili powder will work)

1 tablespoon butter

Salt to taste

In a sauce pan, heat the oil, then add the bacon. Cook until fat is rendered and the bacon is almost crispy.

Next add the onion and carrot and sauté on medium heat for about 6 minutes or until soft. Add the garlic and continue to sauté for another 45 seconds.

Add the beef stock, coffee, whipping cream, red wine, black pepper, ancho chile powder and simmer until liquid reduces by half. This will thicken the liquid for a sauce consistency. Once the consistency is correct, strain the sauce through a sieve. Return sauce to the pan and stir in the butter, taste and add salt if needed.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

