Pineapple Punch packs plenty of Old Forester Bourbon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's not a party until you break out the punch bowl. And the best punch for Kentucky Derby parties includes bourbon.

Old Forester Master Bourbon Specialist, Jacquelyn Zykan, is sharing some twists of the Mint Julep, which we all know is the "Official Drink of the Kentucky Derby."

She's ready to stir up a pineapple punch complete with a little spice.

Pineapple Punch

1.5 oz Old Forester Mint Julep

0.5 oz Spiced Pineapple Syrup*

0.5 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Baking Spice Broth*

Combine all ingredients in shaker tin, shake with ice. Strain over cracked ice in double old fashioned glass. Garnish with grated nutmeg and mint sprig.

*Baking spice broth: {1 TBSP whole cloves + 3 cinnamon sticks + 1 whole nutmeg, crushed + 8 oz water} Simmer on stove 15 minutes, remove from heat, strain liquid.

*Spiced Pineapple Syrup: Add 4 oz pineapple juice + 4 oz white sugar to the spent solids from the baking spice broth, heat on stove, stirring until sugar is dissolved. Strain, keep syrup in refrigerator until use.

Citrine Punch

1.25 oz Old Forester Mint Julep

0.5 oz Lemon Oleo*

4 oz Club Soda

Combine all ingredients in highball glass, add ice. Garnish with grated nutmeg and candied lemon peel*.

*Lemon Oleo- Peels from 8 lemons + 1.5 c white sugar : sit overnight. In a small pot over low heat, combine citrus, sugar mix with 2 oz water. Stir until sugar is completely dissolved. Strain out peels, set aside on wax paper, sprinkle with sugar, allow to dry. Keep syrup in refrigerator. Yields 12 oz syrup.

