Longtime Louisvillians share advice, thoughts about Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When it comes to the Kentucky Derby, just about everyone who's lived in Louisville for any amount of time is an expert. We asked some longtime and lifelong Louisvillians for some of their best advice on how to enjoy the day.

The first question: What should every good Derby party include? Bourbon was a popular answer, and one man said, "Women!" Another Louisville native said, "You have to have mint juleps. Everybody hates them, but you have to have them."

Then, we asked people to tell us the best place to watch Derby. The people we interviewed have gone to the track and watched from a variety of locations from the infield to a grandstand box. But, most agreed that watching the race on television, from the comfort of your home or a friend's home is best. Many said they think everyone should go once, but after that, it's not worth the hassle of dealing with the crowd. One person we interviewed said he always watches the race in the paddock. He says he's a big fan of the work the jockeys do and enjoys seeing the lead-up to the race.

We also asked people to share their best Derby advice. Joan Noles said, "If you have a big hat, take a dry cleaner bag, fold it, and stick it on your head under the hat. Then, you'll have a cover to slip the hat into if it rains."

Cynthia Mitchell added, "Wear comfortable shoes!" Jim Gulick cautioned against scammers, saying, "Have a great time, but be careful, be savvy. The Derby brings people from all over the world, and a lot of them are here to do mischief." And, Arvonnis Sculfield said you'd better make reservations to make sure you have a seat for dinner.

And, Eric Roorda said, "Dress up! Dress up! Dress us higher than the Aegon building. Go for it!"

Finally, we asked people to recall their favorite part of Derby. Many enjoy seeing the ladies in their hats and the gentlemen in their finest clothes. Others enjoy the celebrities. And, Maryjane Reavley said, "I cry at 'My Old Kentucky Home' every year."

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.