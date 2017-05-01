'The Kentucky Derby' e-book uses technology to capture the race and its history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thoroughbred history and technology come together to tell the story of the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports."

Local sportswriter and noted Kentucky Derby historian Bill Doolittle's coffee table book, "The Kentucky Derby" is now an e-book.

The book is a tribute that traces the prestigious annual race from its start in 1875 to the 2015 Triple Crown winning performances by American Pharoah.

The new E-Book features informative and entertaining essays about the history and heroism of the great race accompanied by 175 color and vintage photographs that spotlight the people, places and spectacular events that make up this incredible piece of local and international history.

The book features Digimarc Discover™. This state-of-the-art digital technology incorporates digital watermarks that through an app link directly to thrilling race videos and fascinating archives, providing the reader with a live-action, virtual, first person experience.

The hardcover book is available at select area bookstores, gift shops and online. And the e-book is now available. For more information about the book and its availability, go to www.kyderbybook.com or call 502-802-7450.

