'Louisville On The Move' sets theme for the KDF Great Bed Race on May 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Louisville on the Move" is the theme for the 2017 Thornton's Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races.

The tradition has come a long way from the days of racing beds in the streets of Louisville. Broadbent Arena hosts the event again this year.

Friends and co-workers from organizations and companies around the area build beds, decorate the beds and put on silly costumes for the big event. Then it's time to race!

Each year, thousands of enthusiasts gather to cheer on more than 40 teams.

Thornton's Kentucky Derby Festival Great Bed Races

4 PM Tailgating.

6 PM Parade of Beds.

7 PM Racing.

Broadbent Arena.

Admission is free with a 2017 Pegasus Pin®.

$8 KEC Parking fee.

Awards ceremony recognizes the following winners:

Fastest Course Times (two divisions; champions & fun)

Best Decorated

Most Entertaining

Cone Eater Award

About Kentucky Derby Festival:

Since 1956, the Derby Festival has worked to bring the community together in celebration. The Festival is an independent community organization supported by 4,000 volunteers, 400 businesses and civic groups, Pegasus Pin sponsorships and event participation. This involvement has made the Festival the largest single attended event in Kentucky and one of the leading community celebrations in the world. CLICK HERE for more information on the Kentucky Derby Festival.

