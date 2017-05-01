Purdue University football coach Jeff Brohm returns to Louisville to talk Derby Horses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville native Jeff Brohm returned to the Derby City to talk horses leading up the Kentucky Derby.

Brohm, a former U of L football star, is now the head football coach at Purdue University. The Boilermakers went 3-9 last season and finished last in the Big Ten West. Brohm left a WKU program he lead to 30 wins in 40 games and back-to-back Conference USA titles.

Brohm says recruiting is a challenge, but he's looking for guys who really love the game, want to go to a great university and really be a difference maker. He says recruiting is the top priority.

Purdue and U of L will kickoff the 2017 season on Sept. 2 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Brohm says he is looking forward to the matchup but wishes he had a little more time to prepare.

"To be honest with you, we're getting them one year too early," Brohm said. "I would rather play about a year later, but it is what it is."

Brohm added that it will be a great a challenge for Purdue to take on the Cards and Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

A lot of success here lately. Well coached. It's going to be a lot of fun. A great challenge for Purdue. "To do it it in Lucas Oil stadium on the big stage is really what it's all about. It's how you become a better football team.... To play against and try to contain a Heisman trophy winner the first game will be a lot of fun."

We asked Brohm who he likes for the Derby. His picks: McCraken and J Boys Echo.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.