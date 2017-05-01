Sea Bass Piccata highlights Derby week menu at Volare Ristorante

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby season means many restaurants are ready with a special menu. That includes Volare Ristorante on Frankfort Avenue. Executive Chef Josh Moore is serving up Italian favorites with his own special flare including their Sea Bass Piccata.

Sea Bass Piccata

Serves 4

Fish

4- 8oz portions of Chilean Sea Bass, pin bones removed and skinned

¼ cup Olive Oil Blend

S&P

Sauce

1 cup White Wine, Pinot Grigio

1 cup chicken stock

2 lemons, juiced

2 Tbsp capers in brine, drained

½ cup diced tomatoes, seeded

2 Tbsp. Butter, unsalted

AP Flour for butter

1 tsp chopped fresh herbs (1/2 basil, ½ Italian parsley)

Salt & Pepper to taste

For the fish: Place the portions of sea bass on a towel to remove any surface moisture. Season generously with s&p. In a hot sauté pan bring the olive oil to smoke point and add the sea bass. Allow to cook without disturbing until a golden crust has formed. Turn the bass over and place in a 450 degree oven for 7-10 minutes depending on thickness until cooked through. Serve with your favorite vegetables, potatoes or polenta. Finish with the piccata sauce listed below.

For the sauce: Bring the white wine to boil in a saucepan and reduce by half. Add the chicken stock and capers and continue boiling for a few minutes. Next roll the butter in flour to make a quick roux, add to sauce and let reduce and thicken until nape. Finish sauce with herbs, s&p and finally tomatoes. Serve over the fish immediately.

Mother's Day Buffet:

Derby week is booked at Volare Ristorante, but they are planning ahead for their Mother's Day Buffet. They have two seatings: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The price is $35 a person and $15 per child. They will have an extensive buffet of both breakfast favorites and Italian dishes. Plus they have an omelet station and a variety of house-made pastries. For reservations, call 502-894-4446.

Volare Ristorante

2300 Frankfort Avenue

Louisville, KY 40206

502-894-4446

Volare Italian Ristorante is a fine dining restaurant serving modern Italian cuisine with southern hospitality. "Volare," "to fly" in Italian, is a fitting namesake for a dining experience that soars, ascending beyond the ordinary

About Chef Josh Moore:

Josh Moore, Executive Chef and Partner at Volare restaurant knew that he wanted to be a chef as soon as he could reach his grandmother's stove. Seven years later, at the age of fourteen, Josh was working in a professional kitchen. He started his professional career as the pastry assistant at Vincenzo's Italian restaurant in downtown Louisville, KY.

He has been Executive Chef and Executive Pastry Chef (a rare combo) at Volare since 2006. Through hard work and dedication, he became a partner in 2008.

Chef Josh's passion for food starts with the food itself. He has a 10-acre working farm where he harvests vegetables summer through fall and uses them at Volare.

As the Lead Chef of the March of Dimes annual Signature Chef event since 2008, Josh has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has also cooked at the James Beard House in New York and is a regular on the show Secrets of Louisville Chefs.

